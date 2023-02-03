A research team that included scientists from China and the US developed breeding technologies that promote interspecies breeding. Photo: Shutterstock
A research team that included scientists from China and the US developed breeding technologies that promote interspecies breeding. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Scientists unlock secrets of China’s bak choi, with aim of cross-vegetable breeding and disease resistance

  • International team reveals molecular mechanisms of the reproductive barrier in significant Brassicaceae plant family and develops breeding technology
  • Study provides new ideas for use of wild resources for other crops, says agricultural expert

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A research team that included scientists from China and the US developed breeding technologies that promote interspecies breeding. Photo: Shutterstock
A research team that included scientists from China and the US developed breeding technologies that promote interspecies breeding. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE