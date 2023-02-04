Researchers say quantum technology can be used to develop more efficient financial products. Photo: Handout
Chinese financial industry is banking on quantum computing to help combat fraud
- Ping An Insurance has teamed up with a start-up to use the technology to identify fraudulent behaviour
- Researchers say the technology has wider uses in the financial industry, for example by helping to optimise investments
