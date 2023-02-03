Fires on the west coast of the United States in 2020 were among those studied by a Chinese-led team looking at how weather conditions and fires affect each other, a subject becoming relevant to more regions around the world. Photo: AFP
How wildfire smoke disrupts local weather – and fuels more extreme blazes
- Chinese and international researchers examine wildfires in North America and Southeast Asia for clues to relationship between blazes and the weather
- Academic sees need for real-time forecasts to spot sensitive areas and take preventive action, such as spraying water, before fire takes hold
Fires on the west coast of the United States in 2020 were among those studied by a Chinese-led team looking at how weather conditions and fires affect each other, a subject becoming relevant to more regions around the world. Photo: AFP