Fires on the west coast of the United States in 2020 were among those studied by a Chinese-led team looking at how weather conditions and fires affect each other, a subject becoming relevant to more regions around the world. Photo: AFP
How wildfire smoke disrupts local weather – and fuels more extreme blazes

  • Chinese and international researchers examine wildfires in North America and Southeast Asia for clues to relationship between blazes and the weather
  • Academic sees need for real-time forecasts to spot sensitive areas and take preventive action, such as spraying water, before fire takes hold

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 7:19pm, 3 Feb, 2023

