Using an external magnetic field, scientists were able to make the droplets stretch, jump and wobble. Photo: Handout
Stretch, jump, wobble: the soft robots that scientists want to send on drug runs in the human body
- The CUHK-Carnegie Mellon team has built devices out of magnetised water that one day might be able to deliver drugs anywhere in the digestive system
- A droplet robot can be manipulated through complex tasks and split and reformed to fit through the smallest openings
