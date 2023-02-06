Using an external magnetic field, scientists were able to make the droplets stretch, jump and wobble. Photo: Handout
Stretch, jump, wobble: the soft robots that scientists want to send on drug runs in the human body

  • The CUHK-Carnegie Mellon team has built devices out of magnetised water that one day might be able to deliver drugs anywhere in the digestive system
  • A droplet robot can be manipulated through complex tasks and split and reformed to fit through the smallest openings

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Feb, 2023

