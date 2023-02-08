Chinese researchers claim to have developed new technology that can help this drone maneuvre without using any moving parts on its wing. Photo: China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
Superior stealth: Chinese drone wing design aims to raise the bar for radar-evading aircraft
- Technology harnesses compressed jet engine air and could replace mechanical flight components, researchers say
- Reduced radar signatures would benefit China’s long-range stealth bomber programme
