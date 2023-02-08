Hong Kong is home to hundreds of species of butterflies, including members of the Daninae subfamily. Photo: Handout
Scientists seek public help to keep track of butterflies across Hong Kong and southern China

  • Researchers know relatively little about the insects’ migratory patterns and want the public to report sightings to give them a better idea
  • The team from the University of Hong Kong says the project will help protect butterfly habitats and give a clearer picture of the impact of climate change

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Feb, 2023

