A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) occurs when water is suddenly released from a lake fed by a glacier melt. A British-NZ study finds 15 million people around the world are at risk from GLOFs. Photo: Xinhua
In China, 1 million people are at risk from glacier-melt flooding, a disaster threat set to grow with global warming
- Glacial lake outburst floods – or GLOFs – threaten 15 million people around the world, including vulnerable populations in western China
- New Zealand academic says governments could encourage residents to move from the danger zone, while reserving high-risk areas for agriculture only
A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) occurs when water is suddenly released from a lake fed by a glacier melt. A British-NZ study finds 15 million people around the world are at risk from GLOFs. Photo: Xinhua