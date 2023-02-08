A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) occurs when water is suddenly released from a lake fed by a glacier melt. A British-NZ study finds 15 million people around the world are at risk from GLOFs. Photo: Xinhua
In China, 1 million people are at risk from glacier-melt flooding, a disaster threat set to grow with global warming

  • Glacial lake outburst floods – or GLOFs – threaten 15 million people around the world, including vulnerable populations in western China
  • New Zealand academic says governments could encourage residents to move from the danger zone, while reserving high-risk areas for agriculture only

Holly Chik

Updated: 12:01am, 8 Feb, 2023

