Hundreds of millions of pieces of space debris are believed to be currently orbiting the Earth. Photo: Shutterstock
Hundreds of millions of pieces of space debris are believed to be currently orbiting the Earth. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists look to AI to dodge space junk in crowded near-Earth environment

  • Project will create AI algorithms to autonomously monitor space debris, which poses increasing risks to space missions
  • The European Space Agency started training AI to avoid orbital debris a few years ago, and has urged the global AI community to help develop such systems

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:10pm, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of millions of pieces of space debris are believed to be currently orbiting the Earth. Photo: Shutterstock
Hundreds of millions of pieces of space debris are believed to be currently orbiting the Earth. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE