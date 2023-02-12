A new study explains why male orgasm causes mice of both sexes to lose interest in mating for days, potentially shedding light on the brain science behind other puzzling animal behaviours, according to researchers in China . The study, published in Science on Thursday, is the first to detail how sex leads to changes in the brain that can have long-lasting effects on animal behaviour , according to the team from the Chinese Institute for Brain Research in Beijing. They found that when male mice ejaculated, it triggered nerve cells in a region of the forebrain known as the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNST), causing both male and female mice to reach sexual satiety and lose interest in mating for days or even weeks. Erectile dysfunction can be treated with new gel, say researchers However, when given medication to suppress this brain activity, the rodents’ sex drive returned quickly. Male mice whose brain cells were permanently altered for the study continued to mate and ejaculate every day. According to the researchers, the findings could be used to understand persistent changes in other social behaviours such as parenting and aggression. Neuroscientist Dhananjay Bambah-Mukku of the University of California San Diego in the US said many animal behaviours were motivated by internal stimuli such as hunger, thirst and sexual urges, and the underlying neural mechanisms of these were not well understood. For example, after mating, many species temporarily avoided sex to save energy and increase the chances of fertilisation , but little was known about the changes in the brain that caused this behaviour. To study how changes to sexual motivation occur in the neural system, the Chinese team monitored the brains of male and female mice as they mated. They found that ejaculation strongly activated a set of neurons in the BNST, an area of the brain known to play a key role in processing stress, anxiety, fear and other negative emotions in rodents and primates. When activated, these neurons expressed a gene known as oestrogen receptor 2 (Esr2), which is associated with sexual satiation. The neurons remained activated for at least 15 minutes in most of the rodents. To suppress this activity in their brain cells, the researchers injected chemicals into male and female mice who had reached sexual satiety. In about 30 minutes, the mice were back in the mood and resumed mating. ‘A bit weird’: wildlife keepers in panda suits covered in bear’s faeces go viral The researchers used gene-editing techniques to knock out a key component of the Esr2 gene in some male rats. Those rats ended up mating and ejaculating every day for the next week. The team also found when they activated these neurons in male and female mice that had shown interest in each other but not yet done the deed, the mating never happened. “This study is particularly important and unique as it spans many levels of analyses, from behaviour to neural activity to a molecular basis for sexual motivation,” said Bambah-Mukku, who was not involved in the research. “It adds to our knowledge of how specific populations of cells contribute to different aspects of behaviour. “Eventually, such thorough characterisations of neural circuits might provide insights into how the brain generates emotions and integrates internal and external signals to modulate behaviour.”