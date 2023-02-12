Scientists altered the brain cells of male mice so they would feel frisky every day. Photo: Shutterstock
Not in the mood: Chinese study reveals why male orgasm causes mice to lose sex drive for days

  • Scientists say ejaculation triggers certain neurons in rodents, making them lose interest in mating, but suppressing this process brings back libido
  • Their experiments could help researchers understand the brain science behind other changes in social behaviour and emotions

Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 4:10pm, 12 Feb, 2023

