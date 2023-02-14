Researchers from China and Spain say they have developed a more efficient way to remove the compounds that form particulate air pollution from industrial processes. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists in pollution busting 1-in-80 year breakthrough
- The researchers say they have developed the most stable, effective microporous silicate yet, with implications for industrial emissions
- The key to ZEO-3 stability is its three-dimensional structure of large pores, which has eluded this field of research for eight decades
