Researchers from China and Spain say they have developed a more efficient way to remove the compounds that form particulate air pollution from industrial processes. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists in pollution busting 1-in-80 year breakthrough

  • The researchers say they have developed the most stable, effective microporous silicate yet, with implications for industrial emissions
  • The key to ZEO-3 stability is its three-dimensional structure of large pores, which has eluded this field of research for eight decades

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Feb, 2023

