Yuriy Semenov is a naval fluid mechanics expert who worked at Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences for the past four decades. Photo: Handout
Senior Ukrainian ocean scientist ‘joins’ China’s leading naval defence university
- Yuriy Semenov has started as a professor at the College of Shipbuilding Engineering, according to Chinese media reports that are no longer available
- The applied mathematician specialising in fluid dynamics had left Ukraine for Britain following the Russian invasion
Yuriy Semenov is a naval fluid mechanics expert who worked at Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences for the past four decades. Photo: Handout