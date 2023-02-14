The University of Oxford said in a statement that He Jiankui, pictured, had been scheduled to attend a private event in Oxford, but “we understand this has been postponed until further notice”. Photo: AP Photo
He Jiankui, Chinese creator of world’s first gene-edited babies, cancels Oxford event

  • He, who has been the subject of controversy and a jail sentence, says he is not ready to discuss the past three years
  • Attendants at a weekend seminar report being disappointed after the biophysicist refused to engage in discussion, instead asking for questions by email

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:17pm, 14 Feb, 2023

The University of Oxford said in a statement that He Jiankui, pictured, had been scheduled to attend a private event in Oxford, but “we understand this has been postponed until further notice”. Photo: AP Photo
