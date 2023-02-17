Researcher Shan Yuli said he paid twice as much for petrol and electricity because of the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war could push up to 141 million people into ‘extreme poverty’, according to study
- Researchers estimate household energy bills have soared 63 to 113 per cent since Russian invasion, causing cost-of-living crisis
- Co-authors say their paper, based on data from 116 countries, was inspired by personal experience of paying more for fuel and food
