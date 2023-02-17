Researcher Shan Yuli said he paid twice as much for petrol and electricity because of the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Researcher Shan Yuli said he paid twice as much for petrol and electricity because of the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Science

Ukraine war could push up to 141 million people into ‘extreme poverty’, according to study

  • Researchers estimate household energy bills have soared 63 to 113 per cent since Russian invasion, causing cost-of-living crisis
  • Co-authors say their paper, based on data from 116 countries, was inspired by personal experience of paying more for fuel and food

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 12:48am, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Researcher Shan Yuli said he paid twice as much for petrol and electricity because of the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Researcher Shan Yuli said he paid twice as much for petrol and electricity because of the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE