A Chinese military engineering team is working on developing a “phantom space strike”, a new tactic to create fake signals from space to overwhelm an enemy’s missile defences. Image: Nasa/Shutterstock Images
China puts phantom space force concept to the test with aim to swamp enemy missile defences
- Chinese military engineers aim to develop tactic that creates a swarm of fake target signals from space
- Idea has been simulated on a computer and will proceed to tackle engineering challenges, according to study
A Chinese military engineering team is working on developing a “phantom space strike”, a new tactic to create fake signals from space to overwhelm an enemy’s missile defences. Image: Nasa/Shutterstock Images