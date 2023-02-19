Higher carbon dioxide levels could result in less phosphorus in paddy soils – and that could threaten the security of rice supplies in the future, according to a new study. Phosphorus is an essential nutrient for plant metabolism and growth. A prolonged deficiency in the nutrient can affect plant development and limit yields, and previous research has suggested that increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere could affect phosphorus levels in soil. The new study – led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Soil Science in Nanjing – involved two long-term experiments to evaluate the effect of elevated carbon dioxide on phosphorus concentrations in rice paddy fields. Researchers found that by the end of the experiments, the phosphorus available in the soil had declined by more than 20 per cent. During a 15-year period from 2004 to 2018, there was a 27 per cent reduction. And between 2011 and 2019, phosphorus levels were down by 21 per cent. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Geoscience last month. Soil phosphorus is found in two forms – organic and inorganic. About 30 to 65 per cent of soil phosphorus is organic and has to be converted to inorganic phosphate with the help of microbes in the soil before it can be taken up by plants. Another 35 to 70 per cent is inorganic, and that includes what is known as soil-available phosphorus. Both experiments showed decreased soil-available phosphorus and increased soil organic phosphorus after several years of increased carbon dioxide emissions. “The gathered data were precious and highly convincing since one can rarely find field data in such a big experimentation with decades-long monitoring history in the literature,” Dengjun Wang, co-author of the study and an assistant professor with the Auburn University College of Agriculture in Alabama, was quoted as saying on the university’s website. Another record for China’s seawater rice with doubled yield in 3 years Moreover, the study authors estimated that 55 per cent of the world’s rice paddy fields will experience increased yield reduction risks due to phosphorus deficiency in the future. Most of these rice paddy fields are already facing phosphorus deficiency, according to the study. It said about 35 per cent were at extremely high risk of yield reduction and 15 per cent were at risk of phosphorus pollution. The researchers said the risk of rice yield reduction would go up if carbon dioxide concentrations continued to rise, and low-income countries were expected to be hardest hit. “This situation is likely to place poor countries under more adverse conditions and further widen the economic inequality associated with CO2 emissions,” the authors said. Some 70 per cent of rice paddy fields in low-income countries are expected to face increased yield reduction risks, compared to 52 per cent in middle-high-income countries, according to the study. That is partly due to the fact that middle-high-income countries have better resources for recycling alternative phosphorus fertilisers from waste and organic compounds. The researchers suggested that phosphorus fertilisation rates needed to more than double in countries such as Myanmar and Indonesia to avoid reductions in the soil-available phosphorus supply for rice crops. “To ensure further crop and environmental gains, climate change must be included as a key factor for future sustainable strategies of phosphorus management,” the study concluded.