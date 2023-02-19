The XBB.1.5 variant’s arrival in China has triggered fears of new outbreaks across the country. Photo: Reuters
China won’t see new Covid wave despite arrival of highly contagious Omicron variant, medical expert says
- Chinese CDC confirms first case of XBB.1.5 subvariant, but respiratory disease specialist says immunity remains strong across the country
- Health authorities report just six Covid-19 deaths among hospital patients on Thursday, down more than 99 per cent from pandemic peak
The XBB.1.5 variant’s arrival in China has triggered fears of new outbreaks across the country. Photo: Reuters