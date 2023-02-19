The XBB.1.5 variant’s arrival in China has triggered fears of new outbreaks across the country. Photo: Reuters
The XBB.1.5 variant’s arrival in China has triggered fears of new outbreaks across the country. Photo: Reuters
China won’t see new Covid wave despite arrival of highly contagious Omicron variant, medical expert says

  • Chinese CDC confirms first case of XBB.1.5 subvariant, but respiratory disease specialist says immunity remains strong across the country
  • Health authorities report just six Covid-19 deaths among hospital patients on Thursday, down more than 99 per cent from pandemic peak

Amanda Lee
Updated: 8:06pm, 19 Feb, 2023

