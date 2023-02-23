The electric ray’s ability to stun or kill other marine creatures without injuring itself was the inspiration for a tiny power generator developed in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Electric sea creature sparks China’s nanogenerator innovation

  • Chinese researchers say their tiny device can generate 3,000 volts by copying the way a ray uses electricity as a weapon without harming itself
  • Lead researcher Song Qunliang said the design is simple and robust enough to be assembled at home with a pair of scissors

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Feb, 2023

