The electric ray’s ability to stun or kill other marine creatures without injuring itself was the inspiration for a tiny power generator developed in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Electric sea creature sparks China’s nanogenerator innovation
- Chinese researchers say their tiny device can generate 3,000 volts by copying the way a ray uses electricity as a weapon without harming itself
- Lead researcher Song Qunliang said the design is simple and robust enough to be assembled at home with a pair of scissors
