The Yellow River, China’s second longest, is known as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Yellow River flooded 10 times more often in past millennium. New study finds out why
- Human interference caused 80 per cent of increased flooding in river known as the ‘sorrow of China’, study of 12,000 years of data shows
- Structural flood control may boost long-term hazards, lead author says, urging sustainable river management through soil and water conservation
