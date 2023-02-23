The Yellow River, China’s second longest, is known as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
The Yellow River, China’s second longest, is known as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China’s Yellow River flooded 10 times more often in past millennium. New study finds out why

  • Human interference caused 80 per cent of increased flooding in river known as the ‘sorrow of China’, study of 12,000 years of data shows
  • Structural flood control may boost long-term hazards, lead author says, urging sustainable river management through soil and water conservation

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 3:31am, 23 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Yellow River, China’s second longest, is known as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
The Yellow River, China’s second longest, is known as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE