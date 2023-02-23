Chinese scientists say their artificial intelligence creation behaves just like a human when playing military war games. Despite some military strategists with rich experience playing either with or against the AI for many rounds, they failed to identify it as a machine. “AlphaWar passed the Turing test,” the team behind the AI said in a paper published in the Chinese-language journal Acta Automatica Sinica on February 17. The machine was named after Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo , the first AI to defeat human champions in the complex Chinese board game. The Turing test was proposed in 1950 by Alan Turing, the father of modern computers. It tried to answer a question that intrigued Turing: can machines think? In his test, a machine would pretend to be a person and chat with a human interrogator. If it was identified as a machine it failed. Eugene Goostman , a chatbot developed by Reading University in Britain, claimed to be the first machine to pass the Turing test after fooling 10 out of 30 judges in 2014. But the claim remains controversial, with some researchers calling the five-minute-chat design “nonsense”. OpenAI’s much discussed ChatGPT and a chatbot developed by Google also claim to have passed the test last year. AlphaWar was built by a team led by Professor Huang Kaiqi at the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. It passed the test in 2020, said Huang and his colleagues in the paper without giving details. It is not clear why the news did not emerge for more than two years. Huang’s team could not be reached for comment. A professional war game simulating a battle to predict possible outcomes is a serious exercise and is usually held behind closed doors. A war game conducted by the US think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) last year predicted Beijing was not likely to seize Taiwan . The decisions and moves in the game were mainly made by humans. US, China, other nations urge ‘responsible’ use of military AI Governments have invested heavily in the development of computer-assisted war game technology to improve speed and accuracy. The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) launched Deep Green, a programme to develop war game AI in 2007. In 2020, after Deep Green was discontinued, DARPA launched another programme, Game Breaker, to resume its efforts. Simulating a real-life battle has been a difficult task, even for the most powerful computers, according to Huang’s team. A modern military campaign can involve a huge number of combat and support personnel with vastly different skills or equipment, increasing the scale of problems. In recent years, AI technology has advanced rapidly and defeated human players in large-scale computer games such as Starcraft, a game considerably more complex than Go. But some of the most critical pieces in the military war game are human beings, who can make unexpected mistakes or reach surprising achievements in a highly unbalanced situation offering limited knowledge about the opponents. This uncertainty could change the course of a battle, and it is extremely difficult for AI to learn and mimic, according to Huang’s team. Another human challenge is that a war game is not really a game – the outcomes can affect the life and death of many people, they added. The researchers’ paper said AlphaWar could come up with strategies superior to those devised by humans. The machine improves its performances by learning from military strategists or by playing against itself. But it still makes mistakes and trails slightly behind the top human strategists in a number of areas, including coordination between units and weapon use. Huang’s team said that some new tools, including large language models similar to ChatGPT, were likely to be employed to improve the performance of AlphaWar and other AI war games. Slaughterbots? International AI summit to focus on military use The test proposed by Turing more than 70 years ago remains one of the most intriguing challenges for computer scientists, said a professor of computer science with Tsinghua University who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. The original version was a chat, but some researchers argued that the test could be conducted in other forms of human-computer interaction, as long as the computer’s identity was concealed. “It really depends on how you define thinking. I personally don’t think AlphaWar has passed the Turing test in the strictest sense,” the professor said. “I don’t think any machines have,” he added.