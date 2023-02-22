Robust basic research is the only way to make China a global scientific and technological power, President Xi Jinping has said, highlighting the need for tech independence at a time of intense international rivalry. Diverse funding sources, international collaboration and talent training are crucial to achieving this goal, Xi emphasised, as he chaired a group study session with the Communist Party’s top leadership team ahead of a key annual legislative congress next month. As the world enters the era of “big science”, basic research is increasingly becoming a frontier for scientific and technological competition, Xi told members of the Politburo – the party’s No 2 decision-making body – according to a Xinhua report on Tuesday’s meeting. He said the government would continue to pour more money into basic research, but it was also important to diversify funding sources and encourage social investment through tax incentives and other supporting policies, including encouraging enterprises and private donors to set up science prizes and funds for more basic research initiatives. International collaboration was more important than ever when it came to using basic research to combat global challenges such as climate change, energy security, and outer space utilisation, Xi said, adding that China needed to set up platforms to make such cooperation possible, according to Xinhua. He also highlighted the need for China to launch global research funds, and make domestic science and technology projects more accessible to overseas researchers, while urging self-reliance in nurturing future talent for world-leading research. Basic science subjects should be prioritised in middle school and college to create a huge, advanced talent force to address the country’s strategic needs, he was quoted as saying. China must be a world leader in science and tech or risk being ‘strangled’: Xi But Xi also clarified that it was essential to both meet the country’s needs as well as support free, cutting-edge science and technology exploration. His call comes at a time when Chinese scientists seeking to build their own world-class facilities still have a relatively small budget to work with. In December, astronomers from Peking University sent out a global call to raise funding for what would be the largest optical telescope in Asia, with a main mirror 8 metres (26.3 feet) across and to be built at an estimated cost of no less than 500 million yuan (US$72.5 million). “The government has been steadily increasing its investment in basic research. However, the share for optical astronomy has been limited, and the entire field suffers from the lack of a proper-sized telescope,” Peking University astrophysicist Wu Xuebing said. By building the proposed Expanding Aperture Segmented Telescope, or EAST, “we hope to narrow down the huge gap between China and foreign countries in optical astronomy as quickly as possible,” said Wu, who is leading the effort. If their dream comes true, the telescope would not only meet the urgent needs of Chinese astronomers, but also boost cutting-edge technologies – just as how the steel cables developed for the FAST radio telescope were later used to build the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, he said. FAST, or the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical radio Telescope , is the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope – set up in southwestern China’s Guizhou province. The gap in domestic and Western training will narrow dramatically, too, if China no longer needed to send students to the West to learn astronomical observations with big telescopes, Wu added. The EAST telescope, to be built at an altitude of 4,200 metres on the Saishiteng Mountain in Lenghu, in northwestern China, would also offer a unique opportunity for international collaboration, thanks to its excellent observation conditions, he said. “Our project welcomes any scientist or team in the world to join in.”