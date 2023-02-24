The ChatGPT model has the Chinese government grappling with ethics around advanced AI. Image: Reuters
For the Chinese government, ChatGPT may be an advance but it is also an ‘ethical problem’
- ‘ChatGPT is very hot indeed’: science and technology minister says China has adopted measures on AI regarding ethics but gives no details
- Ministry will continue to support AI as a strategic emerging industry and a new growth engine
