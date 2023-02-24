Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang says China has seen “unprecedented growth in the capacity for science and technology innovation” over the past decade. Photo: Simon Song
China’s ‘leapfrog period’ of rapid scientific achievement makes it an innovation powerhouse, says minister
- ‘China has successfully entered the ranks of innovative countries,’ according to science and technology minister
- Number of R&D workers in the nation rose from 3.25 million in 2012 to around 6 million in 2022
