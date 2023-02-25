An upside-down anglerfish, as discovered by the team in the South Pacific Ocean. Photo: IDSSE
China-led Pacific Ocean dive reveals never before seen secrets from deep down in Kermadec Trench
- Fascinating marine animals spotted by Chinese and Kiwi researchers in Pacific trench going down to about 10,000 metres below sea level at deepest point
- Expedition in China-made submersible perhaps ‘most efficient scientific sampling’ in depths below 6,000 metres, New Zealand marine ecologist says
