Le Le died at the Memphis Zoo on February 1, shortly before he was expected to return to China. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Science

Autopsy reveals giant panda Le Le died of heart disease at US zoo

  • Further testing will confirm preliminary results showing cardiac issues as cause of death, according to Chinese and American experts
  • Ya Ya, the bear’s female companion at the Memphis Zoo, will return to China in April after a 20-year loan agreement expires

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Feb, 2023

