Le Le died at the Memphis Zoo on February 1, shortly before he was expected to return to China. Photo: Xinhua
Autopsy reveals giant panda Le Le died of heart disease at US zoo
- Further testing will confirm preliminary results showing cardiac issues as cause of death, according to Chinese and American experts
- Ya Ya, the bear’s female companion at the Memphis Zoo, will return to China in April after a 20-year loan agreement expires
