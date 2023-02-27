The Wide Field Survey Telescope’s dome under construction on Saishiteng Mountain, nearly 14,000 feet above sea level in northwestern China. Photo: Ling Xin
The Wide Field Survey Telescope’s dome under construction on Saishiteng Mountain, nearly 14,000 feet above sea level in northwestern China. Photo: Ling Xin
Science
China /  Science

China blazes a trail to the stars with Asia’s largest observatory

  • High above the Tibetan Plateau, astronomers and construction workers are building an array of telescopes to rival sites in Hawaii and Chile
  • When completed, Saishiteng Mountain will plug an observational gap as the only facility of its kind in the Eastern Hemisphere

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 2:44pm, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wide Field Survey Telescope’s dome under construction on Saishiteng Mountain, nearly 14,000 feet above sea level in northwestern China. Photo: Ling Xin
The Wide Field Survey Telescope’s dome under construction on Saishiteng Mountain, nearly 14,000 feet above sea level in northwestern China. Photo: Ling Xin
READ FULL ARTICLE