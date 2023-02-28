Is China prepared for its ‘warmer and wetter’ future?

China’s near future will be “warmer and wetter”, a Chinese climate expert has warned, adding that more “scientific” knowledge about the crisis should be better communicated to the public. China’s fragile ecological environment, as well as it regional geography, make it vulnerable to climate change , and that will result in longer heatwaves, more frequent floods and warmer ocean surface temperatures this year, said Chao Qingchen, director of the National Climate Centre, a subsidiary of the China Meteorological Administration. China’s environment chief names and shames state-owned pollution cheats “With the frequent occurrence of various extreme weather and climate events that each of us has personally experienced or [seen in] the media, we should all be acutely aware that the climate crisis is no longer ‘unfounded worry’, but just around the corner,” said Chao, who spoke at a science conference last week, adding that the world will be confronted with “more severe” disasters. The gloomy preliminary analyses of China’s climate conditions this year were presented by experts from the centre, who predicted frequent and strong bouts of extreme weather and climate events. Southern China – which covers Yunnan and Guangdong provinces, the Guangxi Zhuang region and nearby Hong Kong – should focus on ensuring energy supplies during the summer’s higher temperatures , and coastal areas should have defences against typhoons strengthened, the experts said. The region will also see an increase in droughts. By the year 2100, extreme sea level events that rarely happen in coastal areas across the world will become regular annual occurrences, Chao warned. The average number of heatwave days in China is predicted to rise from four to six days at the beginning of this century to seven to 31 days by the end of this century. Between 2016 and 2035, periods of extreme rainfall will become more frequent – happening every 20 years instead of every 50 years, according to Chao. In northern China, where droughts will become less frequent, disaster prevention work should target geological and secondary disasters caused by heavy rainfall, such as floods and urban waterlogging. “Earlier and more accurate weather warnings and forecasts will greatly reduce disaster losses and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property,” said Chao, noting that China has nearly 70,000 automatic ground-based weather stations, 224 radar stations, and six meteorological satellites operating in orbit. “Scientific communication plays an important role in improving the public’s scientific understanding … We must disseminate knowledge and information with a scientific attitude, and in a way that the public can easily understand,” Chao said. “It is best to introduce relevant knowledge with examples.” Waste-charging scheme will take effect by year-end: Hong Kong’s environment chief During the implementation of China’s 12th five-year plan between 2011 and 2015, about 1,300 people died or went missing annually because of natural disasters. The number has since fallen to less than 800, with climate-induced economic losses reduced by half to 0.3 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product . While that period saw an improvement, the picture becomes much dimmer over a wider time frame. The average annual economic losses directly attributed to weather events between 2001 and 2020 increased by about 1.4 times, when compared to the 1984-2000 period. China’s extreme climate events last year included 79 days of heatwaves in the central and eastern regions, the longest since 1961, as well as widespread drought along the Yangtze River area in the traditional flood season.