Seasonal influenza has yet to peak across China, but the current surge in cases could ease within a month, according to health experts. The number of flu outbreaks is still on the rise, with 390 recorded nationwide in the week ending February 26, more than triple the previous week, according to the Chinese National Influenza Centre. An outbreak is a group of at least 10 cases. Another report by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than a quarter of patients with flu-like symptoms tested positive for the illness. The common flu virus influenza A – which causes symptoms including fever, aches, headaches and diarrhoea – is the dominant infection, with subtypes H1N1 and H3N2 both spreading. In the capital, influenza A was responsible for 99 per cent of all cases, with H1N1 and H3N2 accounting for 64 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, Beijing Daily reported on February 28. The number of reported influenza cases in Beijing exceeded the number of coronavirus infections during the week of February 13. Some of the country’s most populous cities – including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Ningbo – have suspended classes or switched to online learning in response to the outbreaks. As Covid-19 wanes, seasonal influenza cases are surging in China Hu Yang, associate chief doctor at Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, affiliated to Tongji University, said the peak of infections was likely to last around a month. “For influenza, some reference can be made to the epidemiological trend of the coronavirus. Based on the pattern of coronavirus [outbreaks in China], the peak of influenza infections is likely to last a month or so.” Despite this, Hu cautioned that the overall epidemiological pattern of influenza had been disrupted by three years of Covid-19. “The fact that we have been wearing masks for the past three years because of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a drop in antibodies to the flu virus in people’s bodies,” Hu said. “The degree of decline varies from person to person, so it is not possible to judge the start and end of the current flu epidemic by the pattern of previous epidemics.” Chinese drug stocks surge as flu overtakes Covid-19 as main pandemic Sun Jimin, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said he expected the number of new cases to fall as soon as the weather in the province warmed, possibly as soon as two weeks. China’s wave of Covid-19 infections has waned, after reaching a peak at the end of December in the aftermath of the country’s pivot to living with the virus. In its latest report, the Chinese CDC said only 320 people had reported positive RAT results in the week ending March 2. There were six people in hospital with Covid-19 during the same period, and none were severely ill, the report said. Shanghai-based infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong, who also serves on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said immunity from the first Covid-19 wave was likely to protect people for three to six months, but the second wave was difficult to predict. “The decline in antibody levels varies from person to person and it is also related to the mutation of the virus that occurs in the next wave of the epidemic, so the onset of the second wave will not be as uniform as the first,” he said at the sidelines of the CPPCC on Saturday. Zhang said the next wave of Covid-19 would not have a major impact on China’s economy.