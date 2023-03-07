China has vowed to tackle pollution and contain fossil fuel consumption this year as the country makes an expected economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic . In his final government work report on Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang said China would continue cutting its energy intensity and the emission of major pollutants. “[We should] continue the transition to green development,” Li said. “We should improve policies to support green development … and promote efficient and intensive use of resources.” That goal was also underlined by the country’s top economic planner. In its annual report delivered to the national legislature, the National Development and Reform Commission said China would act on 10 major initiatives for reaching peak carbon emissions “in a well-planned and phased way”. The 10 major initiatives were released by the State Council in 2021 as part of an action plan to realise President Xi Jinping’s pledge to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030. China also aims to be carbon neutral by 2060. Experts said that for China to realise those targets, it must integrate economic development and environmental protection. “The three years of the pandemic have had a major impact on the economy and now localities have set ambitious economic targets,” said Ma Jun, director of Beijing-based NGO the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. “To achieve these growth targets, if they follow the traditional way, it may result in increased energy consumption, carbon emissions and pollution. “It will obviously impact China’s war against pollution, as well as its climate targets.” ‘Two sessions’: coal at core of China’s power mix despite clean energy push China has made huge gains in tackling pollution and developing renewable energy . In 2022, some 86.5 per cent of days had good air quality in more than 300 cities, Li Keqiang said. Over the past five years, the installed capacity of renewable energy had increased from 650 gigawatts (GW) to 1200GW, and the share of clean energy in total energy consumption had risen from 20.8 per cent to over 25 per cent, Li added. Meanwhile, the NDRC report sets a target to reduce China’s energy intensity, or energy consumption per unit of GDP, by around 2 per cent this year, and “will strive for better results in actual work”. Analysts said the target was conservative and they worried China had to aim even higher in the following two years to hit its 2025 objective. In its five-year plan for 2021-25, China aimed to cut energy intensity by 13.5 per cent and reduce carbon dioxide intensity, or CO2 emissions per unit of GDP, by 18 per cent. Yang Fuqiang, a senior adviser at Peking University’s Institute of Energy, said China had to cut 2.5 per cent in energy intensity every year from 2021 to 2025 to reach the 13.5 per cent reduction target. But in 2022, China’s energy intensity only fell 0.1 per cent compared to the previous year, and its carbon intensity dropped 0.8 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. “It’s challenging to achieve the energy intensity and carbon intensity targets for 2025,” Yang said. What does the Russia-Ukraine war mean for China’s energy security? Ma Jun said the small reduction in 2022 was partly because of China’s slower economic growth, but conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions was essential for companies. “China’s energy structure is dominated by fossil fuels, especially by coal power. It is challenging for Chinese companies to reduce carbon intensity,” he said. “They still have a lot of potential and a relatively big challenge.”