China must create favourable policies so that more women scientists can rise to leading positions, a senior mathematician and member of Beijing’s top political advisory body has said. China lags far behind in the number of highly ranked female scientists compared to research powerhouses around the world – and this glass ceiling must be broken, Yuan Yaxiang, vice-president of the China Association for Science and Technology, told state media last week. “Internationally, female scientists are receiving a lot of attention and recognition for their work. “They are not only winning various awards and honours, but also make up a major part of the evaluation committees themselves,” said Yuan, who also sits on the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s No 1 political advisory body. As a CPPCC member, Yuan is attending the “ two sessions ” – a key annual gathering of lawmakers and policy advisers in Beijing. Women accounted for more than half the leadership of renowned foreign research institutions such as the Royal Society in Britain and the US National Academy of Sciences, Yuan told China’s official news agency Xinhua on Saturday. In contrast, there was just one female policymaker between the governing bodies of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering – the country’s top research institutes. Female representation was disproportionately low when it came to senior scientists getting higher ranks in the two top academies. Fewer than 10 per cent of such “academicians” were women, Yuan found. “The lack of female leaders in major research projects and decision-making processes is really worrying,” said Yuan, who is researching non-linear optimisation at the Academy of Mathematics and Systems Science in Beijing. Women scientists in China have increasingly made headlines in recent years. They include Tu Youyou , winner of the Nobel Prize in 2015 for her work on malaria, and structural biologist Yan Ning – who carried out world-leading research on membrane transport proteins and served in top positions at Chinese and US universities. Since 2010, the National Science Foundation of China (NSFC) has issued a series of policies to favour female researchers, according to a new report in the CAS journal, the Bulletin of Chinese Academy of Sciences. For instance, for breastfeeding mothers, the age limit for youth science grant applications was extended by five years to 40. They could also postpone the completion of their research projects by 24 months, according to the report. China pushes women ahead of men in science recruitment and funding In another instance of affirmative action, female scientists were given priority when all grant applicants were similarly qualified. This saw the number of female winners of major grants – like the NSFC Award for Distinguished Young Scholars – go up to more than 12 per cent in the decade to 2021, from an average of 7 per cent in 1994-2010, the report said. These efforts were a good start but needed to be stepped up, Yuan said, suggesting that a minimum female participation level be set for all decision-making processes, including for academic committees, and project and talent review groups. Policy support should be further enhanced for women of childbearing age and new mothers, Yuan said. “Most importantly, we must raise awareness of gender equality in science … so we can gradually eliminate social bias and attract more female talent to build China into a research and innovation powerhouse.”