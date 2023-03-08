Wang Xiaomo , a radar expert known as the father of China’s airborne early warning system, died in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement by the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. He was 84. During his research career spanning more than 50 years, Wang helped develop many advanced radars. He proposed the technology development road map for the airborne warning and control system (Awacs) aircraft, and established a mature process to develop them. He witnessed China’s rise to an advanced international level in this field, according to the statement from CETC, a major defence contractor. After graduating from Beijing Institute of Technology in 1961, Wang entered a research institute under the Ministry of National Defence in Nanjing. In 1972, he led the development of China’s 383 radar. Compared to older radars that could gather distance and orientation data, the 383 could also determine altitude. At that time, the 383 was more accurate than the United States’ TPS-43 radar. Next, Wang turned to the weak link in China’s air-defence network – low-altitude radar – and designed type JY-9, which has strong anti-interference ability and excels at low-altitude detection. In 1987, this model ranked first in an international bidding war and was bought by Egypt. The rest of Wang’s research career is closely bound to Awacs aircraft. These aircraft are equipped with an entire radar system and are responsible for remote warning and guiding, acting as the eyes and brains for fighter jets on the battlefield. In 1990, China decided to meet the urgent need for Awacs aircraft through international cooperation. The government signed a purchase contract with Israel for four of the EL/M-2075 systems to meet the immediate needs of its army. But Wang and his team also carried out independent development at the same time. China’s Communist Party to oversee science sector as US tech war intensifies In 2000, affected by negotiations with the US, Israel unilaterally suspended the procurement contract with China, leaving Wang and his team as the only hope for the Chinese air force to employ Awacs aircraft. It was later shown that his methodical planning boosted the development of these aircraft. Wang’s work helped China overcome an issue it had in developing radar and the cause of early research failures in the 1960s. Because radar on a plane is directed down from the sky, it receives severe noise reflection from the ground. Wang and his team solved this problem with three key technologies: a high-purity spectrum transmitter, a high-performance signal processor and an ultra-low auxiliary petal antenna. They also built infrastructures represented by Asia’s largest microwave dark room and Asia’s largest hot-pressure tank to support the research. The team developed the first domestic Awacs aircraft, the KJ-2000 , in 2003 and gradually equipped the air force in 2006. In 2008, China signed an export contract to send ZDK-03 Awacs aircraft to Pakistan. All the electronic systems on the plane, the radar and the fast-processing CPUs, were Chinese-made. During the past decade, China’s Awacs technology has entered internationally leading ranks. The type KJ-500, which showed up at China’s military parade in 2015, adapts active electronically scanned array (AESA). AESA radar was more progressive than the international mechanically scanned array radar of the same period, with better detection capability and ability to identify and respond faster. Chinese drone wing design aims to raise the bar for under-the-radar aircraft In January 2013, Wang was awarded the Highest Science and Technology Award , the highest scientific award issued by China’s president. “I’ve done one thing all my life: developing radar and applying the world’s most advanced technology to Awacs aircraft. I am just an ordinary researcher, this award to me is a recognition of the entire research team. I’m receiving it on their behalf,” he said at the award ceremony.