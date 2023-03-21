A Chinese-led study of Earth’s most devastating mass extinction event suggests that today’s biodiversity crisis could be just the beginning of an ecosystem collapse. The scientists , from China, the US and Britain, found the “ Great Dying ” of 252 million years ago began with the disappearance of more than half of the world’s marine species, followed by total ecosystem collapse 61,000 years later. The findings imply that “in major catastrophes, a biodiversity crash may be the harbinger of a more devastating ecosystem collapse”, they wrote in a paper published in February by the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology. The scientists, from the California Academy of Sciences, the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), and the University of Bristol, said their study sheds light on today’s biodiversity crisis, with the planet losing species at a faster rate than at any other time in its history. Massive swathes of life on Earth, including more than 80 per cent of marine species, were wiped out in the “Great Dying” – also called the Permian-Triassic mass extinction. The event is generally believed to have been caused by volcanic eruptions and consequent intense global warming. The heated oceans also became more acidic and eventually there was not enough oxygen for marine animals to survive. Ancient mass extinction driven by China volcanoes, study finds The study shows that during the first phase of the extinction, ecosystems overall remained stable, though more than half of the Earth’s species were lost. Lead author Huang Yuangeng, who is now an associate professor at the state key laboratory of biogeology and environmental geology of the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, said the ancient ecosystem had been strong – similar to today’s. “Imagine the ecosystem before the extinction as a healthy person who has some excess fat, which represents the functionally redundant species in the food web. When the extinction comes, the fat gets burned first,” he said. “The stronger species in each level of the food web remained, keeping the food web as a whole running.” Huang, who was a researcher at the California Academy of Sciences during the study, said that as species continued to go extinct, a tipping point eventually resulted in the ecosystem’s total collapse 61,000 years later. “When one functional group in the food web disappeared, it affected the other groups that feed on them and were eaten by them, leading to chain reactions in the food web. It was disastrous to the whole ecosystem,” he said. The team spent years recreating the ancient marine environment that would have existed in a shallow sea in today’s southern China during the Permian-Triassic transition, an area that is home to the world’s richest collection of fossils from the period. Huang said the research included field trips to the Chinese provinces of Anhui, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Sichuan and Zhejiang. Specimens were sorted into ancient species groupings based on their ecological functions and analysis of the relationships between predators and prey. Huang warned that the modern world could be in a similar first phase of extinction and called for action to protect biodiversity. Invest in natural ecosystems to fight warming, biodiversity loss, UN urges “The Earth has always been able to recover from mass extinction events, no matter how big they were and become vibrant again, slow or fast. It is humans who are facing and saving ourselves from climate change today,” he said. “Our study serves as a lens [into current global warming]. If we do not do anything about species going extinct, the ecosystem will reach a tipping point sooner or later, leading to an irreversible collapse. “We should protect biodiversity before it is too late.”