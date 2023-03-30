The Chinese military has accelerated the development of high-power microwave weapons after SpaceX’s Starlink satellites were used effectively against Russia in Ukraine, say Chinese military researchers. Photo: Starlink MIssion Photo/Official SpaceX Photos
Scientists shrink China’s Starlink-killing microwave weapon with new power source
- Small pulse power device generates 10-gigawatt electron beam that can be used to drive a high-power microwave weapon, scientists say
- The condensed power source enables military to put microwave cannon on a truck or rooftop for surprise attacks on enemy targets passing across the sky
