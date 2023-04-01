According to Leng Shuying, director of the NSFC’s earth science department: “Uncertainties in survey sections and stations in different years and seasons is not conducive to obtaining samples and information that reflect long-term changes in important ocean processes in key sea areas.”

“Setting fixed sections for ocean research has become an inevitable choice,” Leng wrote in an article published in Chinese-language journal Oceanologia et Limnologia Sinica last week.

Five reference sections are located in the busy Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout

Most of the periodic surveys would be carried out in China’s offshore waters, including the Taiwan Strait, according to lead author Leng and her colleagues.

The busy, narrow channel between mainland China and Taiwan alone features as many as five reference sections.

The NSFC team said the relatively shallow waters needed long-term observational data, as their fragile ecological system was heavily influenced by human activities.

In the South China Sea, a total of eight overlapping sections will cover almost the entire region, including areas where Beijing is involved in territorial disputes with its Southeast Asian neighbours.

The frequency of high-seas surveys has not been disclosed. Photo: Handout

Six planned survey areas in the western Pacific Ocean are close to the military bases of the United States and its allies, while one cuts through a deep gorge between Taiwan and the Philippines – a critical passage for submarines.

The other sections surround Guam and other Pacific islands where the US has created a network of military bases, as part of Washington’s strategy to build “island chains” to contain rival power China’s rapidly growing influence in the Pacific.

Some American think tanks and politicians have in recent years proposed the building of some new US “island chains” in the Indian Ocean to contain China’s westward expansion.

Whether it is a countermeasure remains unclear, but two Chinese marine “reference sections” will involve monitoring the eastern half of the Indian Ocean, according to the NSFC article, which released the list of research sites.

The surveys in China’s offshore waters, going by past experience, could be carried out as frequently as every month. The frequency of high-seas surveys has not been disclosed.

China’s routine ocean surveys are much less intense than those of some neighbouring countries, according to Leng and her co-authors.

Major US allies Japan and South Korea, for instance, have monitored the western Pacific for decades and collected a large amount of valuable data in areas overlapping with the Chinese sections. Both countries also host US military bases, as does the Philippines.

Although there was competition, China welcomed foreign scientists to join the routine surveys and study topics of global concern such as climate change, the article said.