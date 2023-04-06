A smartphone app offering seamless rail travel across participating countries is based on China’s domestic train ticketing system, developers said. Photo: Xinhua
China offers joined-up rail ticketing to belt and road countries

  • Laos is first to sign up to the universal platform, which uses Swiss francs, not the US dollar for international payments
  • The system is based on China’s domestic app and can handle requests from around the world in different languages, the developers said

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:10am, 6 Apr, 2023

