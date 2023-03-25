China aims to revive its major rivers and lakes by tackling pollution and addressing water scarcity. The Ministry of Water Resources on Friday (March 24) issued a list of 78 rivers and 10 lakes that need ecological restoration, including Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater lake in northern China. The ministry has set out an action plan to restore the ecology of those rivers and lakes and bring the watersheds back to life by 2025. It will focus on cleaning up three types of rivers and lakes, under the latest action plan. The first are rivers and lakes located in key national development regions, such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Greater Bay Area in southern China. The second type will be major rivers that have an important impact on flood control, water supply security and ecological security. The third type are the most polluted rivers and lakes. Can China’s parched Poyang Lake still be a winter home for migratory birds? Under the plan, local water authorities and river basin management areas will be required to strengthen their monitoring of water quality, water levels and ecology. Baiyangdian in Hebei province, about 150km (93 miles) south of Beijing, has been dubbed the “kidney of north China” because of its role as the region’s ecological barrier. The lake, which covers an area of about 360 sq km, lies in the heart of the planned city known as Xiongan New Area , a pet project of President Xi Jinping. The new city is intended to phase out some “non-capital functions” from Beijing by reducing its population pressure and exploring new development models. On a visit to the site in 2017, Xi called for the lake to be restored and protected as part of a “green development” plan to “build a new area with integrated forests, water, and green and smart facilities”. Baiyangdian’s water quality has improved from below Grade V in 2018, the lowest level in the nation’s water quality system, to Grade III in 2021, meaning it is suitable for drinking and fishing, according to the local ecology and environment department. “It’s the best quality on record since 1988 when monitoring started in the lake,” the department said.