China is confident it can “ basically eliminate ” heavy air pollution days by 2025, despite the uncertainties of unfavourable weather and an emissions-fuelling economic recovery , said an official from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Liu Bingjiang, head of the ministry’s atmospheric environment department, said on Tuesday that China’s heavy air pollution days had dropped significantly compared to 2013. But the results were not stable and could still be affected by meteorological conditions, he said at a press conference which coincided with several rounds of pollution days in Beijing and its neighbouring cities. Despite the challenges, Liu said “we are confident” the government’s target to contain the share of heavily polluted days to less than 1 per cent of the 365 days in a year by 2025 would be achieved. Authorities would intensify their efforts to reduce emissions to help meet the target, Liu said. Heavily polluted days in China are defined as periods with an air quality index level over 200, which is considered “very unhealthy” or “hazardous”. China has made great strides to improve its air quality over the past decade. In 2022 – when the ambitious 2025 target was set – “heavily polluted” days accounted for just 0.9 per cent of the year. The nation’s GDP grew by about 70 per cent between 2013 and 2022, while concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – a key indicator of air pollution – dropped by 57 per cent over the same time period, the ministry said. Last year, China recorded the lowest level of PM2.5 in its history, at an average concentration of 29 micrograms per cubic metre, compared to 80 micrograms per cubic metre in 2015. In Beijing, PM2.5 levels fell from 89.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 2013 to 30 in 2022, with heavy pollution days decreasing from 58 days to three. But nationwide air quality worsened in the first quarter of this year, the ministry said. As of March 20, the national average concentration of PM2.5 had increased by 6.7 per cent compared to 2022. Levels of coarser PM10 particles were up by 24 per cent. Climate change: can China eliminate heavy air pollution by 2025? Five provinces in northern China were hit by heavy pollution over 11 days at the start of 2023, with more than 60 cities affected in Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Shanxi and Shaanxi. Liu said the pollution was caused by a combination of increased emissions and bad weather conditions. “The economy is fully recovering. Many economic activities were halted or reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now they are fully resumed,” he said. Some major projects in key industries had been completed and there had been an increase in pollutant emissions as they had switched into operation, Liu said. ‘Rapid’ economic rebound in China’s factory, services activity after reopening He added that warmer temperatures had meant less cold air from the north to disperse pollutants. “We are confident that we can further improve air quality under the condition of economic growth and increased pollution emissions, but the most difficult thing to grasp is the meteorological conditions,” Liu said. Weather patterns were expected to shift this autumn and winter from La Niña to El Niño, which would be unfavourable for cold air activity and pollution dispersion, he said. “We should offset the uncertainty with greater emission reduction efforts. We have confidence.”