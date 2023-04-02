There are calls for China to speed up approvals of domestically developed mRNA vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
How China’s Covid-19 self-reliance medical goal could lose momentum as cases dwindle
- While the next wave of the disease is predicted to be far less severe, experts are calling for more locally developed mRNA vaccines and antivirals to be approved
- Focus on the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases as the groups most likely to bear the brunt of future outbreaks
