The team behind Taikobot says it can handle a variety of tools and transport large cargo. Photo: Zhang Qi
Taikobot, China’s flying humanoid robot, is ready to ease the workload from astronauts in space station

  • Chinese social media is captivated by space-age robot could help hold tools, deliver packages and other tasks to aid humans in space
  • Taikobot has advanced sensors and cameras, allowing it to perform tasks autonomously, and can navigate the cabin with stability

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Mar, 2023

