A multi-layer chiller developed by Chinese researchers could significantly cut the amount of energy required to keep buildings cool during summer. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty
Could this Chinese-developed ‘chiller’ change the way we cool our buildings?

  • Multi-layer chiller could significantly cut the amount of energy required to keep buildings cool during warmer months
  • Integrated radiative and evaporative chiller also shows promise in keeping the human body cool outdoors

Echo Xie
Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Apr, 2023

