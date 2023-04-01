A multi-layer chiller developed by Chinese researchers could significantly cut the amount of energy required to keep buildings cool during summer. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty
Could this Chinese-developed ‘chiller’ change the way we cool our buildings?
- Multi-layer chiller could significantly cut the amount of energy required to keep buildings cool during warmer months
- Integrated radiative and evaporative chiller also shows promise in keeping the human body cool outdoors
