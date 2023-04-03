Respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says there could be a new wave of infections in China but it would probably be limited in scale at the local level. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Covid-19 in China: time to limit mask mandates, respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says

  • Zhong says extended use of face coverings does not encourage development of natural resistance to disease, particularly in children
  • Any future coronavirus waves likely to be local outbreaks, he says

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 3 Apr, 2023

