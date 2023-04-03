Strings of detectors are lowered into Russia’s Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake, as part of a underwater neutrino telescope. Photo: Baikal-GVD, via Science
Chinese scientists plan largest underwater neutrino telescope to learn origin of cosmic radiation
- US$300 million telescope will help pin down sources of the extremely high-energy particles constantly bombarding Earth
- Possible sites include Lake Baikal in Siberia, which offers collaboration with Russian scientists and the chance to assemble the telescope on ice in winter
