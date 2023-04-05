A Guangzhou-based biotech firm says it has modified a widely used US design to develop artificial corneas more suited to Asian eyes. Photo: Shutterstock
Made in China ‘last resort’ implant gives hope to eye injury patients

  • A Chinese version of a decades-old technology is being adopted in a growing number of hospitals across the country
  • An artificial cornea can be the only option in some severe cases, and when the patient’s immune system rejects other transplants

Holly Chik

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Apr, 2023

