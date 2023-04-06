A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China declares price war on SpaceX reusable rockets, with economy driving new aerospace programme
- Innovative transport system will cost just a fraction of the existing Long March rockets in response to growing challenges from the US
- Chinese space authorities require space transport system to conduct more than 1,000 flights and carry over 10,000 passengers to space each year by 2045
A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua