A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Science
China /  Science

China declares price war on SpaceX reusable rockets, with economy driving new aerospace programme

  • Innovative transport system will cost just a fraction of the existing Long March rockets in response to growing challenges from the US
  • Chinese space authorities require space transport system to conduct more than 1,000 flights and carry over 10,000 passengers to space each year by 2045

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
A Long March-4C rocket carries the Yaogan-34 04 satellite during blast-off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE