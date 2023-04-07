Researchers from China and France are making final preparations to send a joint observatory into space to hunt for distant, violent explosions. The Space-based multi-band astronomical Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM), a project launched by the Chinese and French national space agencies in 2014, is expected to lift-off on board a Long March 2C rocket from China’s Xichang spaceport in late December. Once it enters into orbit, the satellite will look out for the most violent explosions in the universe – known as gamma-ray bursts. Chinese telescopes capture data to shed light on BOAT cosmic explosion As the most powerful gamma-ray burst hunter after Nasa’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, SVOM is equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments – two built in France and two in China. The pair built by the French team over the past five years arrived in Shanghai last month. They will be assembled onto the satellite platform together with the two Chinese-made ones, and undergo overall testing before heading to the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in October. “Our job now is to make sure that all equipment on-board the satellite operates properly together, and that they can survive severe environmental conditions such as vibrations during the launch,” François Gonzalez, the mission’s French project manager, said. Researchers will also make sure that the satellite is ready to achieve designed performances and obtain maximum scientific returns once operational in space. “The SVOM cooperation has been very fruitful for both Chinese and French partners. The teams know each other, and there’s a true confidence in the relationship,” Gonzalez, from France’s National Centre for Space Studies, said. Gamma-ray bursts are the most energetic events in the universe since the big bang, the cosmic explosion believed to have created the universe. Triggered by the collapse of a massive, dying star or collision of two extremely dense objects such as black holes, these bursts release as much energy in a few seconds as the Earth’s sun will in its entire lifetime of 10 billion years. Chinese telescope catches one of biggest gamma ray blasts to hit Earth The four advanced telescopes on SVOM can observe how these explosions occur and evolve over time from a range of wavelengths. The French-built ECLAIRs telescope, for instance, will play a key role in the mission, autonomously spotting bursts in near real time in the gamma- as well as X-radiation energy range. “Imagine detecting a very tiny spot lost in the deep, dark space,” Gonzalez said. ECLAIRs is tasked with first detecting this spot, making sure it is a gamma-ray burst, and then quickly providing its location. ECLAIRs’ alerts will reach the microchannel X-ray telescope (MXT), another SVOM instrument built by the French, in collaboration with the University of Leicester in Britain and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany. The MXT will then carry out more precise localisation and analysis of the bursts in the X-ray waveband. The two Chinese-made instruments are a gamma ray burst monitor (GRM), equipped to measure the spectrum of high-energy bursts, and a visible telescope (VT) – for tracking light emitted in the visible range immediately after a gamma-ray burst. Armed with all four, SVOM would be able to “provide scientists with a huge amount of information so they can perform their analyses with unprecedented accuracy”, Gonzalez said. Chinese scientists want to build a powerful telescope to find dark matter He said the mission would also provide ground-based telescopes around the world with critical information about the bursts, including their cosmic position, to facilitate space-ground synergy for accurate observations. “SVOM will allow scientists to detect gamma-ray bursts very far from Earth, in both distance and in time, so that they can have insights on how the universe was like in its early youth just after the big bang.” The French SVOM team was from Saclay, Toulouse, Paris and Marseilles, while the Chinese team was made up of researchers from Beijing, Shanghai and Xian, and led by the National Astronomical Observatories of China. Space has long been a top priority for Sino-French collaboration. The official partnership between the respective space agencies started in 1997, when Beijing and Paris signed an agreement on the peaceful use of outer space. The China-France Oceanography Satellite (CFOSAT), launched in 2018, was the product of another joint mission. The CFOSAT featured two radars, one made by each country, and its goals included monitoring ocean surface winds and waves, and offering new insights into ocean-atmosphere interactions. It has since enabled scientists from around the world to make more accurate ocean forecasts and deliver earlier warnings of severe weather events. Gonzalez said his team benefited from the CFOSAT team’s cooperation experience. “It was good feedback for us on how to work in an intercultural environment with China. “The challenge is to find a compromise between different ways of working in different countries …[and] the SVOM teams have successfully found the right way, which will hopefully lead to the success of this cooperation.” Scientists in France are also building an instrument called Detection of Outgassing RadoN, or Dorn, to ride with China’s Chang’e 6 mission to the far side of the moon next year. While the Chang’e 6 aims to return 2kg (4.4lbs) of rock samples from the far side, Dorn’s mission is to make the first ever in situ measurements of the concentration of the radioactive gas radon, and help understand how water molecules migrated to the polar regions on the moon.