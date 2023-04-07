Women who are unable to carry a pregnancy will receive donated wombs as part of a clinical trial on uterus transplants at a Shanghai hospital. For the trial, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital of Fudan University said it would recruit married women, aged between 18 and 40, who have what is known as uterine factor infertility. That means women who do not have a womb – either because they were born without one or it was surgically removed – or whose uterus does not function properly. “We hope we can help more women with uterine infertility to have their own children through uterus transplants,” Hua Keqin, a professor at the hospital and its Communist Party secretary, told news site The Paper on Friday. She did not give details of when the trial would be conducted or how many women would take part. More than 70 uterus transplants have been carried out all over the world since the first successful one in Sweden in 2012. At least 23 babies have been born as a result of the procedure, according to a paper in the peer-reviewed journal BJOG in 2021. In China , three uterus transplants have been performed so far and one baby was born as a result, in 2019. Uterine factor infertility is believed to affect up to one in 500 reproductive-age women and it accounts for 3 to 5 per cent of the causes of infertility in women. In China, there were more than 300 million women of reproductive age – between 15 and 49 – in 2021. Of those, 700,000 were affected by uterine factor infertility. Hua said many women with uterine factor infertility wanted to have their own biological children, and since surrogacy is illegal in China a womb transplant was the only way for them to do so. “Uterus transplants are a new technology in China, but the potential is noteworthy in the context of an ageing population and a continuing low fertility rate,” Hua told the news site. “We also want to provide more possibilities to implement this technology through this clinical trial.” China is trying to encourage people to have children after the population declined for the first time in almost six decades last year, with the national birth rate at a record low, while the country is also rapidly greying . Womb transplant recipient says she prayed for opportunity to bear children The most common donors for uterus transplants worldwide are the mothers of recipients, as well as aunts, sisters, friends and deceased donors. After the donated womb is transplanted, an embryo created by in vitro fertilisation is implanted into it. There are risks for both the recipient and donor in a uterus transplant. For the recipient, the organ could be rejected and there is also a risk of infection and blood clots. Donors can also be at risk of infection, as well as extreme bleeding and damage to their surrounding organs. Meet the mother and daughter who used the same womb to give birth Hua said women with diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease or blood clots would not be able to take part in the clinical trial. She said the trial was only open to biological females, adding that the hospital had received inquiries from men asking if they could have a uterus transplant so they could experience childbirth. The Shanghai hospital has had the relevant ethics discussions and has been granted ethics approval from the health authorities to carry out uterus transplants, according to the report.