Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China accuses WHO of politicising search for Covid origins after complaints about lack of transparency

  • The UN health agency recently appealed to China to cooperate by sharing whatever information it had
  • Shen Hongbing, the head of China’s CDC, complained that senior WHO officials were ‘going against the spirit of science’ and urged them to remain impartial

Amber WangZhuang Pinghui
Amber Wang in Beijingand Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:55pm, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE