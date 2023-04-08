Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China accuses WHO of politicising search for Covid origins after complaints about lack of transparency
- The UN health agency recently appealed to China to cooperate by sharing whatever information it had
- Shen Hongbing, the head of China’s CDC, complained that senior WHO officials were ‘going against the spirit of science’ and urged them to remain impartial
Evidence linking the origins to raccoon dogs came to light last month. Photo: Shutterstock Images