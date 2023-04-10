Yau Shing-Tung worked at Harvard University for 35 years before taking up a job at Tsinghua University last year. Photo: Weibo
China must enable scientists to think big and long term to keep top talent, ‘maths Nobel Prize’ winner says
- Yau Shing-Tung, who went from Harvard to Tsinghua last year, says researchers must be allowed to pursue truth rather than just grants
- Some of the methods used to determine rewards are outdated and limited, he says
