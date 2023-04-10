Chinese scientists have designed a new technique that could allow them to extract gold from discarded electronic devices while minimising the environmental impact of processing. The ever-increasing demand for electronic devices has resulted in a growing number of discarded computers and phones, but only around 17.4 per cent of this waste is recycled. Most used electronic devices and chips contain precious metals such gold, as well as toxic heavy metals such as lead, mercury and cadmium, which risk polluting the soil or groundwater. Some materials can be recycled and there is an obvious economic benefit from extracting gold or other precious metals – a process known as urban mining – but the process carries environmental risks. Normally urban mining involves the use of a leaching agent to wash the metals from used chips or processors before extracting the gold it contains from the solution created. But at present the process is relatively inefficient because of its complexity and carries environmental costs because of the polluting acid by-products. Recent research by scientists from Xiamen University and Beijing University of Technology could help tackle the problem. The team has developed a composite material that can extract gold from the liquid solution produced by the leaching process more quickly and efficiently than existing processes, according to a paper published in the journal Science Advances on March 30. This composite material comprises a spongelike framework called BUT-33 and a special chemical called para-phenylenediamine (pPD). The BUT-33 part of the composite has lots of tiny holes that can trap gold particles, while the pPD part acts like a magnet that attracts the metal. Together, these two parts can quickly and efficiently remove gold from a water-based solution, according to the researchers. To test the composite’s performance, the team measured the rate at which it could extract gold from a solution. “About 90 per cent of gold ions are extracted within 15 seconds, the percentage climbs to 99 after 45 seconds. The speed is record-breaking,” said Peng Li, an associate professor at Xiamen University and lead author of the paper. “The material also offers a notable absorption capacity, one gram of composite could absorb 1,600mg of gold, which is among the best reported. Both characteristics might increase the efficiency of urban mining,” she added. The researchers say the material can be used multiple times without losing its effectiveness, which helps reduce the material cost of waste recycling. However, after several cycles, some of the pPD elements became less effective as a result of reacting with the gold ions. However, they could easily be regenerated by washing the composite with a Vitamin C solution, which created a chemical reaction that reset the pPD sites to its initial state. During the lab tests, the researchers treated the material with Vitamin C every five cycles, and found that it retained 99 per cent removal efficiency after 15 cycles. After the composite was used to collect the gold ions from the solution, it was incinerated at a temperature of 900 degrees Celsius (1,652 Fahrenheit). Concentrated hydrochloric acid then removed impurities from the gold left behind and the metal was melted into ingots. “Further tests show purity of gold in the final product exceeds 99 per cent, which is satisfactory,” Peng said. To make the process more environmentally friendly, the team used a neutral leaching solution created by researchers at Shaanxi Normal University – a process that generates less waste acid compared with traditional chemical treatments. Researchers tested the material with river water and seawater, where interfering ions and organic matter might compete with gold ions and influence its absorption capacity. The material performed well in all conditions, revealing its potential for extracting gold from sewage, which is thought to harbour concentrations of the metal.