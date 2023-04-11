The Chinese-designed 40 kg, four-wheeled CELV buggy can be tucked in the back of a regular, two-person roving lunar vehicle. Photo: Handout
Could this folding buggy be destined for China’s future lunar base?
- The Cubic Emergency Lunar Vehicle of China can be folded and tucked into the back of a regular roving vehicle
- CELV can carry one person seated in the front while a second stands at the back and can travel up to 10km/h on the moon’s surface, say researchers
