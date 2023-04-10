Chinese researchers have identified the crucial role played by the bumps on a Natural Killer cell as it identifies and destroys cancer cells. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists find a way to restore body’s cancer-fighting cells

  • Peer-reviewed study provides ‘new strategies’ to enhance immunotherapy treatments based on the immune system’s natural killers
  • The researchers say they have identified why some cells lose their ability to detect and fight off tumours, and how to fix it

Echo Xie
Updated: 4:46pm, 10 Apr, 2023

